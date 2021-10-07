Wolves Start Exhibition Slate

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin - The Chicago Wolves opened their brief exhibition schedule with a 5-3 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals Thursday night at Panther Arena.

Veteran Terry Broadhurst, rookie Blake Murray and third-year forward Stelio Mattheos delivered goals for the Wolves, who built a 3-0 lead 30 minutes into the game.

The Wolves' roster featured seven players from last season's Central Division champions while the Admirals' roster featured six players who joined the Wolves last year because Milwaukee didn't field a team due to COVID-19.

Broadhurst, a 32-year-old Chicago native who last played for the Wolves in 2014-15, opened the scoring at 5:59 of the second when he banked a sharp-angled shot off goaltender Devin Cooley.

The 20-year-old Murray whistled a shot between Cooley's skates for a power-play goal at 8:02, then Mattheos skated toward the crease and lifted a backhand over Cooley's shoulder to boost Chicago's lead to 3-0 at 10:00.

The Admirals responded with five goals in the final 10 minutes of the second, including two by Cole Schneider.

Beck Warm started in goal for the Wolves and rejected 15 of 20 shots in the first 40 minutes. Dylan Wells entered for the third period and stopped all eight shots he faced. Cooley, who played in two games for the Wolves last year, posted 26 saves for the win.

The Wolves wrap up their exhibition slate by hosting Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wolves Training Facility in Hoffman Estates.

The Wolves' 28th season begins Saturday, Oct. 16, when they welcome the Rockford IceHogs to Allstate Arena for Opening Night presented by Turtle Wax. The first 3,500 fans through the doors receive a Wolves Static Cling Schedule. To get tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

ADMIRALS 5, WOLVES 3

Chicago 0 3 0 -- 3

Milwaukee 0 5 0 -- 5

First Period-None.

Penalties-Marino, Chicago (fighting), 2:24; Neuber, Milwaukee (fighting), 2:24; Schneider, Milwaukee (hooking), 12:42; Blujus, Milwaukee (cross-checking), 16:20.

Second Period-1, Chicago, Broadhurst 1 (Murray), 5:59; 2, Chicago, Murray 1 (Cotton, Carey), 8:02 pp; 3, Chicago, Mattheos 1 (Harper, Gust), 10:00 pp; 4, Milwaukee, Bouchard 1 (Harper, Solow), 10:24; 5, Milwaukee, Farrance 1 (Blujus), 14:11; 6, Milwaukee, Schneider 1 (Luff, Allard), 15:28; 7, Milwaukee, Schneider 2 (Luff, Farrance), 17:45 pp; 8, Milwaukee, Mismash 1 (Allard, LaBate), 19:20.

Penalties-Mattheos, Chicago (interference), 2:15; LaBate, Milwaukee (cross-checking), 6:50; Donovan, Milwaukee (charging), 8:51; Brickley, Chicago (roughing), 12:33; McLain, Milwaukee (roughing), 12:33; Mattheos, Chicago (slashing), 16:57.

Third Period-None.

Penalties-McLain, Milwaukee (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:16; Corson, Chicago (roughing), 2:16; Corson, Chicago (tripping), 5:19; Corson, Chicago (charging), 7:36; Corson, Chicago (fighting), 12:29; Solow, Milwaukee (fighting), 12:29.

Shots on goal-Chicago 12-11-6-29; Milwaukee 6-14-8-28. Power plays-Chicago 2-4; Milwaukee 1-4. Goalies-Chicago, Warm (15-20), replaced at 40:00 by Wells (8-8); Milwaukee, Cooley (26-29). Referees-Ian McCambridge and Shaun Davis. Linesmen-Mike Daltrey and William Hancock.

