Blues Assign Six Players to Springfield Thunderbirds

October 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forwards Nikita Alexandrov, Sam Anas, and Nathan Walker, as well as defensemen Calle Rosen and Steven Santini and goaltender Charlie Lindgren to the team's AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Anas, Lindgren, Rosen, Santini, and Walker will all need to clear waivers before joining Springfield. The Blues also released forward Michael Frolik from his professional tryout.

The Blues will host the Columbus Blue Jackets for their final 2021 preseason game tomorrow, at 7 p.m., at Enterprise Center.

The Thunderbirds make their return to the ice for the 2021-22 season at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, October 16 against the Hartford Wolf Pack. The Opening Night festivities will begin with a Pregame Block Party on Court Square from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. featuring a live music performance from Trailer Trash. The Thunderbirds' 5th anniversary season then gets underway inside the MassMutual Center at 7:05, and all fans in attendance will receive a commemorative rally towel and be treated to a special pregame, full team introduction. Tickets are available online and at the box office.

