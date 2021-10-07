IceHogs Add Defenseman Jacob LeGuerrier for 2021-22 Season

October 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced that defenseman Jacob LeGuerrier has signed an American Hockey League contract with the club for the 2021-22 season.

LeGuerrier, 20, skated in four games with Laval Rocket of the AHL last season, adding four penalty minutes in his rookie campaign. The Ottawa, Ontario, native completed a four-year junior career with the Soo Greyhounds in the OHL totaling 64 points (12G, 52A) in 226 career games and posted career highs in points (31) and assists (25) during the 2019-20 season and served as an alternate captain. He was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft (126th overall).

The Rockford IceHogs open the 2021-22 season on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and continue their season-opening six-game road trip on Saturday, Oct. 16 against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.