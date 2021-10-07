Red Wings Send 11 to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday assigned defensemen Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower and Donovan Sebrango, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the Grand Rapids Griffins and released forwards Turner Elson, Jon Martin, Dominik Shine, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev, Hayden Verbeek and Dennis Yan, returning them to their American Hockey League affiliate.

The Griffins will hold their first practice in Grand Rapids on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park, in preparation for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank against Rockford next Friday, Oct. 15 at Van Andel Arena. Practices are closed to the public but open to registered media.

