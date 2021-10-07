Seattle Assigns McCormick and Lind to Charlotte

October 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







Another pair of skaters are joining the Checkers' training camp, as Seattle has assigned Kole Lind and Max McCormick to Charlotte following their clearing of waivers.

Lind, 22, was the Kraken's expansion draft selection. Heading into his fourth full pro season, Lind has recorded 70 points (24g, 46a) in 126 AHL for the Utica Comets, as well as appearing in seven NHL games with Vancouver a season ago.

McCormick, 29, has logged 168 points (79g, 89a) and 641 penalty minutes in 336 career AHL games, as well as 13 points (8g, 5a) and 87 penalty minutes in 83 NHL games over his seven pro seasons. He returns to Charlotte after spending the 2019-20 season here, putting up 35 points (16g, 19a) in 56 games and the 10th highest penalty minute total in franchise history with 120.

Additionally, the Checkers have added Ethan Cap and Alec Rauhauser to their training camp roster on PTOs. Both blueliners are currently on ECHL contracts with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.