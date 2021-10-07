Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Open Preseason Tonight vs. Iowa Wild

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs visit the Iowa Wild tonight at 7:00 at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Iowa to open their two-game preseason schedule. The two clubs will rematch tomorrow night at Xtreme Arena.

IceHogs and Wild Make Preseason History

Tonight and tomorrow's showdowns mark the first time ever that the IceHogs battle the Wild in preseason action. Over 14 seasons, the IceHogs are 12-12-0-4 all-time in preseason action while the Wild are 8-5-1-0 over eight seasons.

Shaking Off the Offseason Rust

These two preseason games vs. Iowa will be the only tune-ups for both clubs before heading into the 2021-22 season. The IceHogs skated in one preseason game prior to last season (1-6 loss at Chicago) after not participating in preseason games ahead of the 2019-20 and 2018-19 seasons. The Wild did not participate in preseason hockey last season.

Friendly Foes Re-Unite

The IceHogs and Wild collided 10 times during the shortened 2021 season with the IceHogs holding a 4-5-1-0 head-to-head record. The season series featured the IceHogs' largest win of the season, a 6-1 triumph in Rockford on March 21. The Wild also earned their biggest win of the campaign during their series against the IceHogs, with a 6-1 decision on May 7 in Rockford. On Apr. 24, the IceHogs snapped the Wild's nine-game home winning streak against their Central-Division rivals with a 5-3 win at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Rockford IceHogs open the 2021-22 season on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and continue their season-opening six-game road trip on Saturday, Oct. 16 against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Tune in to every broadcast for free and from anywhere at IceHogs.com, the IceHogs app!

2020-21 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 12-19-1-0, 25 points (6th, Central Division)

Iowa: 17-13-4-0, 38 points (4th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Mon. Dec. 27 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild 2020-21 Head-to-Head Record

4-5-1-0

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

39-29-5-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Derek King (4th season with IceHogs)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

