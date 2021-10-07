Admirals Earn Pre-Season Win over Wolves

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals turned a three-goal deficit into a two-goal lead in the second of the second period as they took a 5-3 win over the Chicago Wolves in pre-season action on Thursday night at Panther Arena.

It was the first game action for the Ads since March 11, 2020, a span of 575 days.

After a scoreless first period, Chicago picked up goals from Terry Broadhurst, Blake Murray, and Stelio Mattheos to jump out to a 3-0 advantage exactly half-way through the game.

However, the Ads responded in a big way putting a five-spot on the board in a 9:04 time frame beginning with a Xavier Bouchard tally at the 10:24 mark. David Farrance lit the lamp at 14:11 which was followed by a pair of red-lighters from Cole Schneider at 15:28 and 17:45, respectively. Grant Mismash finished off the flurry on a goal with just 40 seconds remaining the middle frame.

Schneider's two goals passed the Ads offense, who saw four players register multi-point efforts. Farrance notched a goal and an assist, while Matt Luff and Freddy Allard each chipped in a pair of helpers.

Devin Cooley turned aside 26 shots to pick up the win in goal for Milwaukee

The two teams will finish up a home-and-home on Saturday night in Chicago to put a wrap on the pre-season, The Admirals will kick off the regular season host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, October 16th at 6:00 pm.

