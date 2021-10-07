Griffins Announce Fan Experience Policies and Protocols for 2021-22 Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In advance of the Grand Rapids Griffins' season opener at Van Andel Arena next Friday, Oct. 15, the team on Thursday announced the policies and protocols that fans will experience during the 2021-22 campaign, with an emphasis on cleanliness and contact-free encounters.

Vaccinations / Masks

A proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test is not required for admission to Griffins games. Masks are also not a requirement.

No-Bag Policy

Van Andel Arena has adopted a no-bag policy, reducing contact between guests and security staff by eliminating the need to search these items. This is part of ongoing efforts to promote a contact-free experience. Note that medical bags and small clutches no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" will be permitted, as will bags used for carrying skates into the arena during games featuring a post-game skate. Bags in the medical/essential category will be screened in a secondary screening area.

Mobile Ticketing

New for the 2021-22 season, the Griffins will deliver all tickets in a contactless, mobile format for display on smartphones and other electronic devices. Click here to read more on how to manage and use your mobile tickets.

Cashless Purchases

Cashless transactions are required for all box office, merchandise, and concession purchases. A mobile ordering system is available at the Ionia Street Grill (located on the east side of the concourse outside of Section 108/109) and the Ottawa Street Grill (located on the west side of the concourse outside of Section 121/122), allowing fans to order and pay for concessions with their mobile devices. When the order is ready for pick-up, the program will notify the customer and confirm the pick-up location. For more information on the new concession mobile ordering system, click here.

Arena Cleaning Procedures

Van Andel Arena has implemented increased air filtration including bipolar ionization equipment and has placed hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue. Rest assured that when you enter the venue you will experience the highest level of cleanliness and the best in customer service. VenueShield, a comprehensive and best-in-class environmental hygiene program, has been implemented at Van Andel Arena. For more information regarding VenueShield, click here.

Fans who have any questions or concerns are encouraged to email the Griffins at customerservice@griffinshockey.com.

