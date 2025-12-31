Texas Legends vs. Greensboro Swarm - Game Highlights
Published on December 31, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends YouTube Video
Check out the Texas Legends Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 31, 2025
- Boom Stuns Celtics in Front of Sellout Crowd - Noblesville Boom
- Maine Celtics Fall Despite Triple-Double from Williams - Maine Celtics
- Swarm Closes Calendar Year with Home Sweep, Defeats Legends, 140-108 - Greensboro Swarm
- Coats Win: Delaware Storms Back over Iowa, 119-118 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Iowa Wolves Lose to Delaware Blue Coats 118-119 in Final Seconds of Final Game of 2025 - Iowa Wolves
- Game Preview: vs Rio Grande Valley Vipers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- College Park Skyhawks and Goodwill of North Georgia Give Residents a Behind the Scenes Look into Skyhawks Home Games on Job Shadowing Night - College Park Skyhawks
- Raptors 905 Close out 2025 Undefeated - Raptors 905
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Legends Stories
- Legends Drop High Scoring Battle Against Swarm
- Legends Complete Trade with OKC Blue
- Legends Drop Regular Season Openerto College Park at Winter Showcase
- Legends Fall to Blue Coats in Winter Showcase Finale
- Legends Reacquire Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Ahead of Winter Showcase