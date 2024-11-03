Texas Drops Second Straight in Colorado

November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Texas Stars, Credit: Colorado Eagles) Colorado Eagles' Jere Innala and Texas Stars' Michael Karow in action(Texas Stars, Credit: Colorado Eagles)

LOVELAND, Colorado - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, fell behind 2-0 in the first period and suffered a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Eagles on Saturday at Blue Arena in Loveland.

The Eagles scored first on a one-timer by Calle Rosen on the power play with 5:35 left in the opening period. They doubled their lead two minutes later when Chase Bradley scored a shorthanded goal unassisted.

At 1:49 in the second period Texas cut Colorado's lead in half when Matej Blümel dumped the puck into the net for his second goal of the season. Emilio Pettersen had the primary assist from behind the Eagles net. Matthew Philips scored a power play goal for the Eagles at 11:27 to boost their lead back to two goals heading into the third period.

Colorado added two extra insurance goals in the third when Jacob MacDonald scored at 3:15 and Chase Bradley scored his second goal of the night, this time on an empty net to complete the scoring.

Ben Kraws was given the loss in his first AHL start this season, giving up four goals on 30 shots. Colorado's netminder Trent Miner made 25 saves and allowed one goal for his second straight win.

The Stars will return to H-E-B Arena at Cedar Park Saturday, Nov. 9 to play against the Manitoba Moose at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Photo Credit: Colorado Eagles

