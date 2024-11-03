Carter Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids
November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Carter Gylander
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Lehigh Valley Phantoms)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
Gylander made his AHL debut on Oct. 27 at Lehigh Valley, earning a 4-3 shootout victory behind 33 saves and three stops in the shootout. He made his professional debut with Toledo on Oct. 20 at Bloomington, recording 38 saves in a 4-2 victory. Throughout his first four pro games between the Griffins and Walleye, the 23-year-old has a 3-0-1 ledger with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Gylander served as a senior at Colgate University last year and produced a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Throughout his four-year collegiate career from 2020-24, the Beaumont, Alberta, native logged a 46-46-13 ledger with a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 106 outings.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Carter Gylander
(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)
