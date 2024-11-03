Monsters Cap off Weekend with 3-1 Win over Griffins

November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Grand Rapids Griffins 3-1 on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 4-3-0-1 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Roman Ahcan opened the scoring at 4:09 of the first period off a helper from Hunter McKown, but the Griffins responded with a goal from Amadeus Lombardi at 10:18 to even the score. Ahcan recorded his second tally of the night at 18:54 assisted by Denton Mateychuk sending Cleveland to the first intermission ahead 2-1. Following a scoreless second period, Owen Sillinger notched an empty-net tally at 19:15 of the third frame off feeds from Dylan Gambrell and Ahcan bringing the final score to 3-1.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 17 saves for the win while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa stopped 23 shots in defeat.

The Monsters welcome the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, November 6, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 0 1 - - 3

GR 1 0 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 26 0/2 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

GR 18 0/2 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 17 1 2-1-0

GR Cossa L 23 2 4-3-1

Cleveland Record: 4-3-0-1, 6th North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 6-3-1-0, 2nd Central Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.