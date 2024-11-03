Iowa Sweeps San Jose with 5-2 Home Victory

November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild earned a 5-2 victory to sweep a weekend series against the San Jose Barracuda at Wells Fargo Arena on Sunday afternoon. Travis Boyd assisted on three Iowa goals and Dylan Ferguson stopped 22 shots to earn his first win in a Wild uniform.

Iowa took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play 13:19 into the game. Devin Shore and Boyd combined to find Liam Öhgren in the left circle, where he ripped a wrister over the glove of Georgi Romanov (31 saves).

David Spacek blasted a one-timer home from the left point with 1:42 remaining in the opening frame with assists from Ryan O'Rourke and Adam Raska.

Iowa outshot San Jose 13-7 in the first 20 minutes.

Boyd found Michael Milne at the left post to widen the margin to 3-0 at 5:13 of the second. O'Rourke picked up his second assist of the game on Milne's goal.

Andrew Poturalski pulled San Jose back within two goals on the power play with 47 seconds to play in the period.

The Wild carried the 3-1 lead into the break and outshot the Barracuda 25-18 through 40 minutes.

Poturalski tallied again 8:32 into the third period, but Iowa scored the next two goals to close out the game.

Hunter Haight snapped a wrister through a defender and over Romanov at 13:18 with an assist from Travis Boyd.

Iowa capped the scoring with 4:10 remaining. Reese Johnson forced a turnover behind the net and Ben Jones found Shore in front for his first goal of the season.

Iowa outshot San Jose 36-24. The Wild finished 1-for-5 on the power play while San Jose went 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

Iowa hosts the Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m. for the team's annual School Day Game.

