Firebirds Defeat Condors to Split Weekend Series

November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night at Mechanics Bank Arena by the final score of 5-2. Ian McKinnon, Ryan Winterton (x2), and Lleyton Roed each scored in the Firebirds' victory that moves the team's record to 3-4-0-0.

The Firebirds opened the scoring on a goal from Ian McKinnon just 3:06 into the first period. The goal was McKinnon's first of the season and third with Coachella Valley. Eduard Sale earned the lone assist. Bakersfield tied the game on a goal from Daniel D'Amato at 13:47.

Ryan Winterton converted on a shorthanded breakaway for his second goal of the season to give Coachella Valley a 2-1 lead. The goal was also Winterton's second shorthanded goal of the season and was unassisted. 1:42 later, Winterton set up Lleyton Roed's first tally of the year, finding Ben Meyers out in front of the net whose touch pass ended up right on the stick of Roed.

Ryan Winterton earned his second assist of the game as he set up a 2-on-1 with Jacob Melanson right out of the penalty box to make it 4-1 Coachella Valley. Gustav Olofsson earned the secondary helper on Melanson's third goal of the season at 5:50 of the third period.

Cameron Wright pulled Bakersfield within two with a goal at 16:57.

Winterton capped off the scoring with an unassisted empty net goal with 1:01 left to play.

The Firebirds finished 0-for-4 on the powerplay and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Coachella Valley outshot Bakersfield 33-26. Goaltender Nikke Kokko made 24 saves to earn his second victory of the season.

Ian McKinnon, Mitchell Stephens, and Brandon Biro each dropped the gloves and received fighting majors in Saturday night's game.

The Firebirds continue their road trip and head to Loveland, CO to face the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday and Wednesday. Puck drop for both games is 6:05pm PT.

Firebirds Return Home for Military Appreciation Night

The Firebirds return home to face the Ontario Reign on Sunday, November 10th for Military Appreciation Night, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino! Join the Firebirds as they celebrate the 80th anniversary of World War II. Visit Ticketmaster to get your tickets now! Puck drop is set for 3pm PT.

