Poturalski Scores Twice in 5-2 Loss at Wild

November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







Des Moines, IA - The San Jose Barracuda (6-3-0-0) suffered consecutive losses for the first time this season, falling 5-2 to the Iowa Wild (3-6-1-0) on Sunday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Arena. In the loss, Andrew Poturalski scored twice and now leads the team with five goals. Collin Graf also collected a pair of helpers and now has points (3+9=12) in eight of his first nine games in the AHL.

For the second consecutive game, the Barracuda spotted the Wild a 2-0 lead in the first period after Liam Ohgren (1) and David Spacek (4) notched goals at 13:19 and 18:18 respectively.

In the second, Michael Milne (4) beat Georgi Romanov at 5:13 to give the Wild a 3-0 lead. In the final minute of the period, Poturalski (4) finally stopped the bleeding as he potted his fourth goal in his last five games on the power play, going top-shelf, short-side from the left dot at 19:13.

In the third, down by a pair, the Barracuda inched back within a goal at 8:32 as Poturalski (5) received a pass in the slot and worked around Dylan Ferguson with a backhand-to-forehand move. Five minutes later the Wild would push their lead back to two as Hunter Haight (1) potted an unassisted goal at 13:18. Veteran Devin Shore (1) would then put the game out of reach with 4:10 left as he collected his first goal of the year to make it 5-2.

Romanov (1-1-0-0) suffered the loss, allowing five goals on 31 shots. Ferguson (1-0-0-0) faced 24 shots, picking up the victory in his season debut.

The Barracuda are back home on Saturday, Nov. 10 to face the Colorado Eagles for the first Pucks and Paws game of the year, presented by Lagunitas Brewing.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.