Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 5 p.m.

November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears look to return to their winning ways as they close the weekend with a second straight game versus the Charlotte Checkers.

Hershey Bears (6-3-1-0) vs. Charlotte Checkers (6-1-0-0)

Nov. 3, 2024 | 5 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Graedy Hamilton (41), Mike Sullivan (47)

Linespersons: Mitchell Hunt (62), Patrick Dapuzzo (57)

Tonight's Promotions:

David A. Smith Team Photo Night - The first 6,000 fans will receive a 2024-25 team photo, courtesy of David A. Smith

Team Autograph Night - Post game autograph session will take place on the ice for 75-minutes

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-Arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

In the first of eight head-to-head meetings, the Charlotte Checkers upended the Hershey Bears by a score of 4-2 last night at GIANT Center. The Bears opened the scoring just 2:30 into the game on a goal by Brad Hunt, but John Leonard scored twice before the period ended to give Charlotte a lead they'd never relinquish. Kyle Criscuolo added a power-play goal in the third period for the visitor's at 4:32, but Hershey's Pierrick Dube responded with a power-play tally at 11:54 to make it 3-2. Hershey pressed, but Rasumus Asplund sealed the win for the Checkers with an empty-net goal at 19:48. Charlotte was 2-for-2 on the power play in the win while Hershey was just 1-for-5.

ETHEN'S STREAKING:

With an assist last night, Hershey forward Ethen Frank has points in three straight games (1g, 2a). He is tied for second in the league in scoring with 11 points (7g, 4a) with Calgary's Rory Kerins and Walker Duehr. Frank now has eight points (6g, 2a) in 15 career games versus the Checkers.

RARE LOSSES:

Last night's loss, coupled with the Bears' 2-1 loss vs. Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, marked the first time Hershey had lost consecutive games in regulation in the regular season since April 11, 2023 vs. Charlotte (4-3 L) and April 14, 2023 at Bridgeport (5-1 L). Hershey went the entire 2023-24 campaign without losing back-to-back games in regulation, and the club didn't lose consecutive contests until the Eastern Conference Finals when they dropped Games 4-6 to Cleveland.

CHARLOTTE CONNECTIONS:

Hershey's roster features former Checkers Chase Priskie and Spencer Smallman. Priskie played two seasons for the Checkers, logging 31 points in both the 2019-20 and 2021-22 campaigns. Smallman started his AHL career with Charlotte, playing parts of two seasons with the club from 2018-20. The Checkers roster features Jamie Armstrong, the son of former Hershey defenseman and current Utah Hockey Club general manager Bill Armstrong. Additionally, Charlotte defender Jaycob Megna is the brother of former Bear Jayson Megna (2018-19), and Charlotte forward Patrick Giles is a former Hershey Jr. Bear.

BEARS BITES:

Luke Philp returned to the lineup for Hershey last night after missing the previous seven games with a lower-body injury...Last night was Hershey's first loss this season when they score the game's first goal (3-1-0-0)...The Bears are just 2-3-1-0 at GIANT Center this season. Last year, Hershey was 29-7-0-0 on home ice...With Charlotte going 2-for-2 on the power play last night, Hershey's six-game streak of not allowing a power-play goal ended. They were 22-for-22 on the kill in those contests...Charlotte's roster features goaltender Chris Driedger, the netminder of record for all six games in the 2024 Calder Cup Finals for Coachella Valley. However, Driedger is not currently in Hershey with the Checkers as he is serving as the third goaltender for the NHL's Florida Panthers during their games overseas in Finland.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 3, 1999 - The Bears spotted the Quebec Citadelles a 2-0 lead in the first period but then reeled off five straight tallies en route to a 5-4 victory at Colisee de Quebec. Hershey's offense was bookended by a pair of goals from Dan Hinote, and David Aebischer made 29 saves. The game was also Hershey's first visit to La Belle Province since March 3, 1971 when Hershey faced the Quebec Aces.

American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2024

