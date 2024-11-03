Checkers Battle for Point But Fall in Shootout

November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HERSHEY, PA - Charlotte took a point after coming back from a two-goal deficit thanks to clutch goals from Mike Benning and Ryan McAllister, but Hershey edged them out in a shootout 4-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

-Riley Bezeau put the Checkers on the board first, tipping in a Ben Steeves shot out front.

-The Bears scored early to even the score, then added two more to gain a two-goal lead.

-Charlotte got one on the scoreboard by Benning during a two-man advantage as the clock dwindled from the second period.

-The battle continued as McAllister tied the game in the third by knocking in a rebound out front and forced the contest into overtime

- A scoreless overtime would send the game into a shootout, where the first five shooters were all denied until Pierrick Dube converted in the third round for a Hershey - earning the Checkers a point on the road but giving the Bears the win.

NOTES

The Checkers have earned a point in each of their road games this season...Trevor Carrick played in his 354th game for the Checkers, tying Zac Dalpe for the franchise record...The Checkers have scored a power-play goal in every game this season...Carrick extended his point streak to seven games...Rasmus Asplund has points in back-to-back games...Tonight was Mike Benning's second multi-point outing in the last three games...Josh Davies, MacKenzie Entwistle, Matt Luff, Zac Dalpe, Patrick Giles, Jamie Armstrong, Mitch Vande Sompel, Marek Alscher and Chris Dredger were the extras for Charlotte

