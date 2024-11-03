Bradley's Two-Goal Effort Leads Colorado to 5-1 Victory Over Texas

November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Chase Bradley scored the first two goals of his professional career, while goaltender Trent Miner turned aside 25 of the 26 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Texas Stars 5-1 on Saturday. Colorado dominated the specialty teams battle, finishing 2-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, while also tacking on a shorthanded goal.

Colorado would take advantage of a power play to take an early 1-0 lead, as defenseman Calle Rosen hammered home a one-timer from the right-wing circle at the 14:25 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would then flip the script on a Texas power play, as Bradley forced a turnover before racing down the right-wing boards and burying a wrister from the circle. The tally was Bradley's first professional goal and gave Colorado a 2-0 advantage with 3:10 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

Still on top 2-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would see their lead sliced in half, as a turnover behind the net allowed forward Matej Blumel to light the lamp with a wrister from the slot. The goal trimmed Colorado's advantage to 2-1 just 1:49 into the middle frame.

The Eagles would strike back when a power play set up forward Matthew Phillips to fire a shot from the right-wing circle past Stars goalie Ben Kraws, putting Colorado up 3-1 at the 11:27 mark of the period. The Eagles would be outshot 9-7 in the period but carried their 3-1 lead into the second intermission.

Colorado would expand its lead just 3:15 into the third period when defenseman Jacob MacDonald finished off a one-timer from the top of the right-wing circle, putting the Eagles up, 4-1.

As time ticked down in the contest, Texas would pull Kraws in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Bradley who would take advantage with an empty netter to round out the 5-1 score at the 15:08 mark of the final frame.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Tuesday, November 5th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

