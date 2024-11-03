Silver Knights Defeated, 8-3, by Ontario Reign

November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Ontario Reign, 8-3, on Saturday afternoon at Toyota Arena. Forward Jakub Brabenec notched his first goal of the season and goaltender Jordan Papirny made his first start of the year.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jakub Brabenec opened the scoring early in the first with his first goal of the season. He was assisted by Jonas Rondbjerg and Daniil Chayka. Chromiak tied the game at one at 8:11 in the first. Matyas Sapovaliv, assisted by Robert Hägg, put the Silver Knights back in front halfway through the opening frame. Fagemo evened the score at two with his first goal of the season, and Studnicka gave Ontario their first lead of the game on the power play about a minute later.

Hudon extended the Reign's lead to two with a goal early in the second. Tanner Laczynski, assisted by Calen Addison and Grigori Denisenko, cut the deficit to one at 9:50 in the second. Fagemo's second goal of the game, a power play tally, made it 5-3. Element then added an unassisted shorthanded goal in the final minute of the period for a three-goal lead heading into the final frame.

Gawdin added Ontario's third power play tally of the game in the third. Studnicka then added his second of the night to make it an 8-3 game.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 9 | 5 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

Sunday, Nov. 10 | 12 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

Friday, Nov. 15 | 7 p.m. | vs. Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 16 | 6 p.m. | vs. Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets

Friday, Nov. 22 | 7 p.m. | vs. Abbotsford Canucks | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will face off against the Calgary Wranglers on Saturday, November 9, for the first of a back-to-back series. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT.

