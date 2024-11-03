Dubé Lifts Bears to 4-3 Shootout Win over Checkers

November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (7-3-1-0) scored three goals in the second period and Pierrick Dubé netted the shootout winner as the club picked up a 4-3 victory over the Charlotte Checkers (6-1-0-1) on Sunday evening at GIANT Center, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

NOTABLES:

Ethen Frank scored twice in the second period, including a power-play goal at 4:44 to tie the score at 1-1 for his eighth of the season.

Luke Philp contributed a primary assist on Frank's second goal, performing a spin-o-rama backhand pass at the right circle across the slot to Frank, who shot the puck past Cooper Black at 12:49.

Alex Limoges assisted on both of Frank's goals.

Henrik Rybinski deflected Ethan Bear's point shot at 10:14 of the middle frame for his second goal of the season.

Hardy Häman Aktell returned to the lineup for Hershey after missing the previous four games with a lower-body injury.

Dubé scored the only goal for either team in the bottom of the third round of the shootout.

SHOTS: HER 16, CLT 27

GOALTENDING: HER - Hunter Shepard, 24-for-27; CLT - Cooper Black, 12-for-15

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-4; CLT - 1-for-4

THEY SAID IT:

"You know what? I think you're seeing it right now, like we're grinding it out. We didn't see it last year, but it's rearing its ugly head right now as far as I'm concerned. We're doing things and the guys from last year know how we play, but they're making mistakes that we had to correct two years ago. It's kind of a funk that we're in; we're happy with the result, but not with the way we did it." - Todd Nelson on whether the team has experienced a Calder Cup hangover

"I completely agree with [Nelson]. I think we are far away from what we can do. I think we've got to be more connected as a team. We are all playing like a different way, so that's an issue. And I think we can work way harder too. I don't think there's a [need for the] panic button to be pushed, but I think just a little wake up call. We have a week [of practice] coming up and we've got to get ready for the next few games, but obviously we want to be better. And especially after these two years, I think the expectations are pretty high. So games like yesterday, games that we lose are pretty tough in our mind. But sometimes you need that to learn and go forward. So maybe we have to go through it and it's going to get better." - Pierrick Dubé echoing Nelson's assessment

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Pepsi Reversible Bucket Hat Night. The first 6,000 fans in attendance will receive a reversible bucket hat, courtesy of Pepsi.

