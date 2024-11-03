Condors Dropped by Coachella Valley, 5-2

November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (3-2-3, 9pts) suffered their first regulation home loss, 5-2, to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (2-5-0, 6pts), 5-3 on Saturday in front of 5,205. Daniel D'Amato (3rd) scored his third home goal of the season and recorded goals in back-to-back games. Connor Carrick (three games) and Ben Gleason (four games) each extended point streaks with assists.

Tonight's Patriotic Night jerseys are up for auction through Sunday, November 10.

The Condors head out on the road for a five-game road trip beginning on Tuesday in Calgary. Teddy Bear Toss is just around the corner and the ONLY way in to the lower level is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack.

American Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2024

