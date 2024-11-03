Ontario Earns 8-3 Victory Over Henderson
November 3, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
Three goals in each of the first two periods got the Ontario Reign (3-4-0-0) out to a big lead which finished in a lopsided 8-3 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights (2-7-0-0) on Saturday night at Toyota Arena.
13 Ontario skaters registered points in the win, which included multi-point efforts from seven different players in Samuel Fagemo (2-1=3), Charles Hudon (1-2=3), Glenn Gawdin (1-1=2), Jack Studnicka (2-0=2), Francesco Pinelli (0-2=2), Jeff Malott (0-2=2) and Reilly Walsh (0-2=2).
Date: November 2, 2024
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final HSK 2 1 0 3 ONT 3 3 2 8
Shots PP HSK 20 0/3 ONT 50 3/8
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
2. Charles Hudon (ONT)
3. Jack Studnicka (ONT)
W: Pheonix Copley
L: Jordan Papirny
