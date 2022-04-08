Terry Propels Islanders over Bruins, 3-2

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Chris Terry scored two goals, including the game-winner with just 24.7 seconds left in regulation, to lead the Bridgeport Islanders (28-27-7-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, to a come-from-behind win against the Providence Bruins (31-20-4-6) on Friday night at Total Mortgage Arena.

Otto Koivula added one goal and Simon Holmstrom recorded two assists, while Cory Schneider (11-10-4) made 27 saves in the victory. Bridgeport went 2-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Islanders improved to 6-3-0-2 against Providence this season.

The Bruins struck first at 11:29 of the opening period on Justin Brazeau's wrister from the slot. It was his 12th goal of the season and the first of two at even strength for Providence in the initial frame.

Koivula pulled the Islanders back even less than two minutes later with his 11th goal of the season, from Holmstrom and Paul Thompson. Koivula entered the zone following a slashing penalty to Samuel Asselin and fired a shot past Troy Grosenick's glove for the power-play tally at 13:23.

Providence responded at the 15:16 mark, as Eduards Tralmaks finished off a two-on-one rush to put the Bruins ahead 2-1 entering the intermission. It capped a busy first period that saw an even number of shots on each side (8-8).

Terry tied the contest for a second time with another power-play goal at 7:37 of the middle frame. Bridgeport's leading scorer beat Grosenick with a low-angle snipe on the glove side. It was Terry's team-best eighth goal on the power play and 26th overall this season.

Following a mostly calm third period that saw each team notch 11 shots, Terry won the game in the dying seconds of regulation after Holmstrom stole the puck in the offensive zone. He fed a pass to Terry, whose one-timer left Grosenick helpless.

Next Time Out: The Islanders continue a three-in-three series tomorrow night with a 7:05 p.m. rematch against the Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game can be seen via AHLTV.

