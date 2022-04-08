Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 P.M

(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, on the road this evening versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop is slated for just after 7:05 p.m. tonight at the PPL Center. Tonight is Hershey's first game of a stretch of three games in three days, concluding with home games versus Springfield on Saturday and Sunday.

Hershey Bears (31-26-5-4, 4th Atlantic) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (25-28-7-4, 8th Atlantic)

April 8, 2022 | 7:05 P.M. | Game #67 | PPL Center

Referees: Beau Halkidis (#48), Peter Schlittenhardt (#12)

Linespersons: Josh Cleary (#45), Patrick Dapuzzo (#57)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears claimed the 3,000th win in franchise history and snapped a seven-game skid on the road with 4-3 overtime victory at Bridgeport on Tuesday morning. After Drake Rymsha opened the scoring for Hershey in the opening period, Bridgeport responded with a pair of goals in the middle frame to take a 2-1 lead into the third period. Hershey struck twice on tallies from Eddie Wittchow and Brett Leason to grab a 3-2 lead, but Chris Terry's shot from the corner deflected past Hershey goaltender Pheonix Copley to tie the game, 3-3. In overtime, Clark snuck a backhand shot past Bridgeport goaltender Cory Schneider at 2:13 to give Hershey the win. The Phantoms were in action on Wednesday night, falling 3-1 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Forward Hayden Hodgson, just re-assigned from the NHL, had the lone Lehigh Valley strike.

TALE OF THE TAPE:

The Hershey Bears hold a 5-5-0-0 record this season versus Keystone State rival Lehigh Valley. The Bears have won three straight games in the season series, outscoring the Phantoms 11-1 in three home victories in the month of March. However, Hershey is 0-4-0-0 at the PPL Center this season, and tonight is the first of three road games versus Lehigh Valley this month. Hershey enters tonight's game in 4th place in the Atlantic Division with .538 points percentage and 10 games to play, while Lehigh Valley has 12 games to play, but sit in 8th place in the division at a .477 points percentage.

RIGHT TIME TO CONTRIBUTE:

The Bears have seen a handful of players pick the right time to start to add to the club's offensive output. After going goalless for 19-games, Kody Clark has scored in two of his past three contests, including tallying his 4th game-winning goal of the season on Tuesday. Following a pending scoring change from Tuesday, Drake Rymsha notched his first goal of the season in his 40th game, while forward Eddie Wittchow did the same in his 43rd game. Additionally, Brett Leason has scored in two straight games, after collecting just one goal in his first 13 games after being re-assigned from Washington.

200 FOR PILON:

Forward Garrett Pilon is slated to skate in his 200th professional game this evening in Lehigh Valley. He's played 196 career games with the Chocolate and White, compiling 120 points (48g, 72a). He's also appeared in three NHL games with the Washington Capitals, scoring one goal. Pilon's 35 points this season for the Bears rank third on the club, and he's posted one goal and three assists versus the Phantoms over seven games this season. .

BEARS BITES:

Hershey's magic number to clinch a playoff berth is 15 entering tonight's game in Allentown. If the post-season started today, Hershey would be the high-seed in an opening round matchup with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...Forward Beck Malenstyn has tallied a multi-goal game, striking twice in two of Hershey's March victories versus Lehigh Valley. He leads all Hershey skaters with four goals in the season series...With Tuesday's comeback win in Bridgeport, Hershey is now 3-14-2-1 when they trail after 40 minutes...In the season series, Lehigh Valley's penalty kill is 94.9% (37-for-39) versus Hershey, while the Bears are 91.2% (31-for-34) on the kill in head-to-head matchups with the Phantoms.

