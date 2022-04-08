Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders, 3-2
April 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Two goals by Chris Terry proved to be the difference as the Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Islanders, 3-2 on Friday night.
Justin Brazeau and Eduards Tralmaks each tallied goals for Providence while Samuel Asselin chipped in with two helpers.
STATS
- Eduards Tralmaks (1 goal, 1 assist), Justin Brazeau (1 goal, 1 assist) and Samuel Asselin (2 assists) each has multi point games.
- Cameron Hughes led the way in the shots on goal department tallying four of the Providence Bruins 30 shots on goal.
- The line of Brazeau, Asselin and Tralmaks each has a plus/minus rating of plus-2 on the night leading all Providence skaters.
NEXT GAME
- The Providence Bruins will return home to the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI on Saturday, April 9th to take on the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop is slated for 7:05pm.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
SPRINGFIELD 65 81 (.623)
CHARLOTTE 66 82 (.621)
PROVIDENCE 61 72 (.590)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 66 70 (.530)
HERSHEY 67 71 (.530)
HARTFORD 65 66 (.508)
BRIDGEPORT 66 67 (.508)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 2 0 0 2
BRIDGEPORT 1 1 1 3
