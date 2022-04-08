Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders, 3-2

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Two goals by Chris Terry proved to be the difference as the Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Islanders, 3-2 on Friday night.

Justin Brazeau and Eduards Tralmaks each tallied goals for Providence while Samuel Asselin chipped in with two helpers.

STATS

- Eduards Tralmaks (1 goal, 1 assist), Justin Brazeau (1 goal, 1 assist) and Samuel Asselin (2 assists) each has multi point games.

- Cameron Hughes led the way in the shots on goal department tallying four of the Providence Bruins 30 shots on goal.

- The line of Brazeau, Asselin and Tralmaks each has a plus/minus rating of plus-2 on the night leading all Providence skaters.

NEXT GAME

- The Providence Bruins will return home to the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI on Saturday, April 9th to take on the Bridgeport Islanders. Puck drop is slated for 7:05pm.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

SPRINGFIELD 65 81 (.623)

CHARLOTTE 66 82 (.621)

PROVIDENCE 61 72 (.590)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 66 70 (.530)

HERSHEY 67 71 (.530)

HARTFORD 65 66 (.508)

BRIDGEPORT 66 67 (.508)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 2 0 0 2

BRIDGEPORT 1 1 1 3

