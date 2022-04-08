Comets Can't Solve Senators, Lose 4-1

Utica, NY - For the second straight game, the Utica Comets battled the Belleville Senators. The last time out on Wednesday, the Comets lost an overtime battle at home. On Friday night, the Comets lost in regulation to Belleville by a 4-1 score on the road after giving up four goals in a six minute span of the first period.

In the game's opening period, the Senators came out to a strong start scoring four goals. The first goal by forward Andrew Agozzino started things off at 2:48 after he deflected a Jake Lucchini shot over the shoulder of Utica netminder Mareks Mitens. The Senators struck again and it was a point shot by Max Guenette just 21 seconds after the initial goal that found its way through traffic and into the Comets goal. Lucchini followed up with another Senators goal to give them a 3-0 lead at 4:58 and this goal spelled the night for Mitens as Akira Schmid stepped into the crease for the Comets. Despite make some excellent saves after entering the game, Schmid was beat on the power-play by the Senators on a goal from defenseman Jonathan Aspirot at 8:18. The period ended with the Comets giving up 17 shots on goal and down 4-0.

In the middle frame, the Comets got on the board after a miscue by Senators defenseman Colby Williams who handed the puck right to Comets forward Tyler Irvine. On the giveaway, Irvine managed to slip the puck past Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson at 12:44 cutting the deficit to 4-1 after forty minutes of play.

In the final period of regulation, with Schmid pulled for the extra attacker, the Comets couldn't find the necessary goals to close the gap and the team skated away with a loss by a 4-1 score.

The Comets battle Laval tomorrow night on the road at 4:00 PM before returning home next week against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday night at 7:00 PM followed by a Saturday night game against Belleville once more at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available. You can purchase them by going to uticacomets.com/tickets.

