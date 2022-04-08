Detroit Reassigns Taro Hirose

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned left wing Taro Hirose to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Hirose had been with the Red Wings since March 11 and collected his first NHL point of the season on March 15 at Edmonton during an NHL career-high two-point (0-2-2) night. Hirose has appeared in 12 games with Detroit this season and has logged one goal and three helpers. The left winger scored his first NHL goal since Nov. 23, 2019 on March 19 against Seattle. The former Michigan State Spartan has 12 penalty minutes and 20 points (4-16-20) in 54 NHL games throughout four seasons.

After leading the Griffins in assists a year ago with 23, Hirose has picked off right where he left off as he has bagged 31 helpers in 52 games, which is a team high. Hirose amassed his second three-point night (2-1-3) of the campaign on Jan. 1 against Milwaukee, which tied a career-best for the 25-year-old. In that same game, he also tied a career-high two goals. The Calgary, Alberta, native's 45 points (14-31-45) this season places second on the roster, just one behind rookie Jonatan Berggren.

