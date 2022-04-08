T-Birds Hit Road for 3-In-3 Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (37-20-5-2) take to the road for another three-game, three-night weekend beginning on Friday night when they visit the Syracuse Crunch (32-24-7-2) at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The weekend then concludes with back-to-back games at Giant Center against the Hershey Bears (31-26-5-4) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and on Sunday at 5:00 p.m.

Springfield enters this weekend's action with a magic number of just five to clinch a Calder Cup playoff berth, meaning that if Springfield were to earn five points in the three games this weekend (i.e. a record of 2-0-1 or 3-0-0), they would punch their ticket to the postseason.

The Thunderbirds also have their sights set on a bye from the play-in round. If the playoffs started today, Springfield would be crowned Atlantic Division champions and have home ice through the Atlantic Division finals round.

The T-Birds have been red-hot of late, winning five of their last six games, including all three during last weekend's 3-in-3 set. Dakota Joshua has hit his offensive groove for Springfield, registering at least a point in each of his last six games, while veteran sniper James Neal has continued to fill the net, scoring in each of his last two contests, bringing his Springfield total up to 13 goals in just 18 games played.

On the back line, Charlie Lindgren and Joel Hofer each have enjoyed success of late. Lindgren's remarkable season continued as he stopped 30 pucks in a 3-2 win on Sunday over Belleville, bringing his season record up to an astonishing 21-4-1. The 21-year-old Hofer has won two of his last three starts to bring his season total to 15 victories.

The Crunch have turned their season around since sitting a game under .500 in early February, going 15-6-3-1 over their last 25 games to catapult themselves into fourth place in the North Division, where the top five squads will reach the Calder Cup playoffs for 2021-22.

Syracuse captain Gabriel Dumont has enjoyed a career season at age 31 for the Crunch, scoring a career-high 25 goals and adding 28 assists in 65 games. He leads all Crunch skaters in goals and points. Veteran Alex Barre-Boulet has continued to be a regular threat at the AHL level as well, potting 52 points (15g, 36a) in just 48 games with Syracuse.

The bulk of Syracuse's netminding duties has fallen on Max Lagace, who has posted a 15-9-1-1 record in 28 games. The former Providence Bruin has started in seven of the Crunch's last eight games, going 4-2-1 in that time.

This weekend marks the T-Birds' first and only trip to Syracuse this season; the two clubs will turn around and rematch on Wednesday in Springfield. The T-Birds then close out their season series with the Bears in Hershey, where the Bears came away victorious, 5-3, in the first matchup between the clubs at Giant Center on Nov. 7. That loss was Springfield's very first regulation defeat after starting the year 7-0-2-0.

Each of Springfield's two wins over the Bears this season has come in the 3-on-3 overtime period. Sam Anas provided the game-winner in a 3-2 win on Nov. 5 at the Thunderdome, and Neal completed his first Springfield hat trick with the overtime tally on March 4 in a 4-3 victory.

Springfield's magic number to clinch a playoff spot will fall with any points the T-Birds earn this weekend plus any points lost by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night as they face off against Hershey.

