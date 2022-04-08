Forward D.J. Busdeker Signs Extension for 2022-23 Season

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that forward D.J. Busdeker has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract extension with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Busdeker, 22, is currently third among team rookies with 25 points (6G, 19A) in 56 games with the IceHogs this season including five multi-point games and a career-best three-point contest (1G, 2A) on Feb. 26 vs. Texas. His 90 shots on goal is currently tied for fourth on the team.

"We're extremely excited for D.J. to return to Rockford and continue his development," said IceHogs President, Hockey Operations & General Manager Mark Bernard. "He exemplifies all the characteristics that we look for in a player. His work ethic and professionalism are second to none and that makes him a valuable member of our team both on and off the ice."

Last season, the Dexter, Michigan, native finished third among IceHogs rookies and fifth in team scoring with five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 24 games and earned the team's Unsung Hero Award.

Prior to joining the IceHogs, Busdeker wrapped up a four-year junior career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Saginaw Spirit, totaling 146 points (54G, 92A) in 235 games and serving as an alternate captain his last two seasons. In 2019-20, he buried a career-high 57 points (22G, 35A) in 62 games and finished fourth in team points and goals and third in assists.

