IceHogs Sign Goaltender Jaxson Stauber to ATO

April 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced that goaltender Jaxson Stauber has signed an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) with the club.

On March 23, the Chicago Blackhawks announced that Stauber had agreed to terms on a two-year entry-level contract beginning next season and running through the 2023-24 season ($883,750 salary cap hit).

Stauber recently completed his junior year at Providence College where he posted a 21-14-2 record with a 2.10 goals against average, .921 save percentage and four shutouts in 37 games. Last year, his first with the Friars, Stauber was named a Mike Richter Award Finalist after recording a 11-7-5 mark with a 2.24 GAA, .916 SV% and four shutouts in 23 appearances.

Prior to joining Providence, the Plymouth, Minnesota native appeared in one game with Minnesota State during his freshman season. He posted a 1.00 GAA and .933 save percentage in that lone appearance prior to rejoining the Sioux Falls Stampede where he had spent the prior two seasons. He paced USHL goaltenders with a .918 SV% in 2019-20. He helped lead the club to a Clark Cup title with a 1.46 GAA and .941 save percentage in 12 playoff games (11-1) during the 2018-19 campaign. He was also named the Clark Cup MVP that postseason.

His father, Robb Stauber, played five seasons in the National Hockey League with the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres and coached the U.S. Women's National Team to a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

IceHogs Host Roadrunners on Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night and Pucks and Paws Night This Weekend at the BMO

The Rockford IceHogs are back home at BMO Harris Bank Center this weekend and host the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, Apr. 9 at 6 p.m. on Wagon Wheel Cardinals Night presented by Insurance King and on Sunday, Apr. 10 at 4 p.m. on Pucks and Paws Night presented by Riverside Dental.

Celebrate Stateline hockey history and our community frontline heroes on Saturday as the IceHogs become the historic Wagon Wheel Cardinals for an evening. Bid on your favorite players' jersey after the contest with proceeds supporting the Greg Lindmark Foundation. Buy Tickets & Wagon Wheel Cardinals Information

Bring your furry family members to the game on Sunday for Pucks and Paws Night! Pets are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Special seating is reserved for fans and their pets. The first 1,500 fans will receive an IceHogs dog collar presented by Riverside Dental Center. Buy Tickets & Pucks and Paws Night Information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.