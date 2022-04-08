Wolf Pack Eye Revenge as Miniseries with Checkers Continues

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will look to avoid their first seven-game losing streak since the 2018-19 season when they take the ice at the Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte for the second of three straight meetings with the Checkers. This is game three of a season long seven-game road trip.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Checkers during the 2021-22 regular season. Tonight's meeting continues a stretch of three straight games between the division rivals, a stretch in which they will meet four times during Hartford's final nine games of the season. The sides conclude the three-game miniseries in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at Bojangles' Coliseum as part of the Pack's seven-game road trip.

The series concludes on April 22nd at the XL Center when the Checkers make their final visit to Hartford.

The Checkers have taken each of the first three meetings, most recently a 4-1 decision last night. Chase Priskie opened the scoring 2:48 into the hockey game, but Patrick Khodorenko got the Pack on even footing at 6:55 of the middle stanza. For the second game in row, Hartford got to the third period tied, but came up just short in the end. Connor Carrick scored 10:21 into the third period on the powerplay to put the Checkers ahead 2-1. Alexander True and Carrick would score empty net goals to cement the victory.

The Checkers also won 2-1 in overtime on January 12th in Hartford. Grigori Denisenko had both goals in that win. The Checkers took a 3-2 decision on October 30th in Hartford in the opener. Scott Wilson scored the game winner on that night.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their sixth game in a row on Thursday night, 4-1 at the hands of the Checkers. The loss gives Hartford their first six-game losing streak since March of 2019. Hartford's loss in Charlotte gives them an all-time record of 0-14-1-0 at Bojangles' Coliseum.

Khodorenko's goal gives him a tally in three straight games, the longest streak of his professional career. Anthony Greco leads the Pack in scoring with 51 points (17 g, 34 a) on the season. He and Ty Ronning lead active skaters in goals with 17 each.

The Pack currently hold a record of 29-27-6-2, good for a .516 points percentage. That has Hartford in sixth place in the Atlantic Division, occupying the final playoff spot. Hartford's magic number to clinch a Calder Cup Playoff berth is 15.

Checkers Outlook:

The Checkers won their fourth game in a row, and seventh in their last eight outings, last night against the Wolf Pack. The victory also marks 13 straight home games in which the Checkers have collected at least a point. That is the longest such streak in franchise history.

True leads the Checkers in scoring with 39 points (15 g, 24 a) on the season. Both Wilson (23 g, 14 a) and Cole Schwindt (18 g, 19 a) are tied for second with 37 points each. Zac Dalpe leads the Checkers in goals with 27. Forward Patrick Giles collected an assist in last night's victory. It was the first point in the forward's professional career.

The Checkers can clinch a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs with a single point in tonight's game. They currently have a 38-23-4-0 record, good for a .615 points percentage.

Game Information:

The Wolf Pack's seven-game road trip continues on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. with the club's third and final game in Charlotte. The Wolf Pack will then travel to Canada to face the Belleville Senators on Wednesday, April 13th, at 7:00 p.m. The trip concludes with visits to Toronto on April 15th, and Rochester on April 16th.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, April 22nd, to kick off the final weekend of the regular season! Join us for Pride Night as the Charlotte Checkers come to town. We'll also have $2 beers and $1 hot dogs thanks to our friends at Nomads! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

