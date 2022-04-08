Playoff Information
April 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers have clinched a spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs!
The Checkers can host a maximum of 17 home games if home ice advantage is secured throughout the playoffs. More information on scheduling and opponent will be available closer to the conclusion of the regular season at the end of April. The AHL's playoff format and each team's chances of qualifying can be found here.
It's not too early to secure your seats! Pricing and Pay as we Play packages are listed below.
PAY AS WE PLAY PAYMENT OPTION
Pay nothing up front and receive tickets for all possible home games throughout the playoffs. This option requires you to provide your credit card number and authorization to charge the card following each round of the playoffs. Please note by selecting this option you are committing to purchase up to 17 possible home playoff games.
Three ways to order tickets:
Online order form
In person at the Ticket Information Table during any Checkers home game
By phone at (704) 342-4423
