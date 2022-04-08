5 Things: Heat vs. Ontario

April 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (41-12-4-1) vs ONTARIO REIGN (36-15-5-3)

7:00 p.m. PDT | Broadcast: AHLTV, Fox Sports 1280, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (27)

Points - Matthew Phillips (61)

Ontario Reign:

Goals - Martin Frk (33)

Points - T.J. Tynan (85)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 46-for-234, 19.7% (t-14th)/PK - 220-for-252, 87.3% (1st)

Reign:

PP - 62-for-232, 26.7% (1st)/PK - 174-for-231, 75.3% (28th)

1. HEAT INDEX

Weekends don't come much bigger than this. It's a battle of the top two teams in the Pacific Division, a Friday-Sunday home-and-home as the Stockton Heat and Ontario Reign take center stage, starting with a Friday night fight in the Port City. The Heat come into the twin bill with a seven-point edge and a game in hand over the Reign, a division-clinching magic number of 12 points that could get whittled down to four with a pair of regulation wins. The games are the final regular season clashes between the two best in the Western-most AHL grouping.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... Stockton has a 4-2 edge in the season series, but it's been just about as close as six games could be. Two games have been been decided beyond regulation, both going to the Heat, and the teams are deadlocked at 22 goals a side through the half-dozen contests. All-time, the Heat are 12-12-3-0 against the Reign at Stockton Arena. THAT... You don't want to trail either of these teams. Stockton leads the AHL with an .868 points percentage when scoring first, 28-3-3-0, while Ontario is a respectable seventh at .773, 23-5-4-1. The Heat are 22-2-2-1 when leading after one, Ontario is 21-2-1-0. The Heat are 29-1-3-0 when leading after two, the Reign 29-0-2-1. Needless to say, that first score is going be big, and just like the season series tally, it's been Stockton scoring first four times, the Reign twice. Starting on time will be something to watch over these next two games. THE OTHER... With both of these teams having punched their tickets to the playoffs, playing out the string is a two-fold goal: get the highest seed you can and peak heading into the season season. Stockton is 7-3-0-0 in the last 10 with wins in six of seven. The Heat are a strong 17-5-1-0 since the start of February. On the flip side, the Reign have dropped back-to-back games and seven of the last nine. They are 13-8-2-1 since February 1.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Dustin Wolf

Wolf figures to get the nod for the 10th time in 12 games and he'll look to stay sharp against a team that has given him some trouble this season. Wolf has conceded three of fewer scores in six consecutive starts, the last game he gave up four he also made 39 saves. On the season, the Reign have totaled 16 goals against Wolf in five contests, giving the netminder a 3.37 GAA and .898 SVP.

Reign - T.J. Tynan

Tynan is tied atop the AHL with 85 points and leads the AHL with 72 helpers on the year. Of his 13 goals this season, four have come in six games against the Heat. He has eight points in the season series.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Glenn Gawdin is one assist shy of 100 in his AHL career.

Jakob Pelletier is one point shy of sole possession of the Heat's rookie season scoring record and one goal shy of tying Stockton's single-season goal record, held in by four skaters including Matthew Phillips.

Luke Philp is two goals shy of 50 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"Doing the right things for team success. That's team play, individual play. We want to be playing our best hockey going into the playoffs, then elevating another level then, too. This weekend's games are exactly that. You're going to have to sacrifice. You're going to have to put yourself on the line. You're going to have to do the little things in hockey games that make your team successful and pay the price for each other out there. That's a big thing for us. We've had some tight games, some emotional games against Ontario all year. I don't see that changing here in these last two in the season series." - Mitch Love on the upcoming series against the Reign

