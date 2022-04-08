Bears Start Weekend with 4-1 Setback in Lehigh Valley

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears began three games in three nights with a 4-1 loss against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday night at the PPL Center. Mike Vecchione scored Hershey's only marker midway through the second period on the power play. The Bears' record shifts to 31-27-5-4 with nine games remaining in the regular season.

After a scoreless first period, Lehigh Valley drew first blood at 5:39 of the middle frame. Isaac Ratcliffe scored his ninth goal of the campaign from Hayden Hodgson and Egor Zamula. Vecchione's answer for the Chocolate and White came after hitting pay dirt from the right-wing on the man-advantage. Bobby Nardella and Cody Franson earned the helpers on Vecchione's 14th goal of the season.

Late in the second period, the Phantoms struck twice only 50 seconds apart to salvage a 3-1 advantage before intermission. Adam Clendening stretched the ice out and found Wade Allison on a headman pass through neutral ice. On a mini breakaway, Allison tucked the puck through Zach Fucale's five-hole for the eventual game-winner at 18:35. Tanner Laczynski added an insurance power play goal at 19:25 on a one-timer from the right face-off circle. Shots after 40 minutes were 24-22 Hershey.

Cal O'Reilly completed the scoring line late in regulation for Lehigh Valley en route to their 4-1 victory. After Fucale was pulled away from the crease, O'Reilly found room along the near post and converted his 19th goal of the season at 17:51. Final shots totaled 32-27 Bears.

Hershey's special teams finished 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Hershey Bears continue three games in three nights on Saturday, Apr. 9 at GIANT Center. The Bears will welcome the Springfield Thunderbirds to Chocolatetown for the first of back-to-back tilts. It's Fairview Golf Course Bears Logo Chip Night and Ole Smoky Take Over. Sample a blackberry lemonade or salted caramel iced coffee featuring signature spirits from Ole Smoky. Then pick your favorite for only $8. The evening will also feature prizes, music, games and more. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

