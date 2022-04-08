Condors Playoff Passes on Sale Now
April 8, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs presented by Dignity Health are just around the corner and playoff passes are on sale now. Playoff passes lock in your seat and price for all games of all rounds of the postseason. The more we play, the more you save.
Playoff passes start at just $16 a game. Get the first round of the playoffs for free when you purchase a 2022-23 Condors365 Membership.
NOTE: 2021-22 Condors365 Members (Full, Half, Corporate Flex) get the first round of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs complimentary as part of their membership.
