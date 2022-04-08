Admirals Sign Two to ATOs

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Spencer Stastney and forward Anthony Del Gaizo to Amateur Try-Out Contracts (ATO) for the remaining of the season.

A Mequon native, Stastney closed out his four-year career at the University of Notre Dame by helping lead the Fighting Irish to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, where his team fell to Minnesota State, 1-0. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound defensemen, who served as an alternate captain for Notre Dame in 2021-22, finished his senior campaign with NCAA career highs in goals (7), assists (20) and points (27), helping him earn a spot on the Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Team. His 27 points tied for the lead among Notre Dame blueliners and were tied for the sixth-most among Big Ten defensemen this season. Additionally, Stastney was named a finalist for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award, which is awarded annually to a men's hockey student-athlete who has notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Originally drafted by the Predators in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Stastney signed a two-year entry-level deal with the club on March 31. He posted 63 points (16g-47a) in 143 games for the Fighting Irish from 2018-22 and earned multiple awards, including Second Team All-Big Ten in 2020-21 and a spot on the 2019 Big Ten All-Tournament Team.

Del Gaizo, who is the brother of Admirals defeneseman Marc, joins the Admirals after finishing out his four-year career at U-Mass Amherst where scored seven goals and dished out 10 assists for 17 points while helping the team win the Hockey East Championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. During his four seasons at UMass, the Basking Ridge, NJ native guided the team two three NCAA appearances, which included the team's first championship in 2021 and totaled 30 points (17g-23a) and a +27 rating in 132 contests.

Del Gaizo played two seasons for Muskegon in the USHL and was named the league's player of the year in 2017-18 after leading the USHL in scoring (72 pts) and goals (40) while serving as his teams Captain.

The duo will look to make their Admirals debuts this weekend as the team plays two games beginning tonight at 7 pm against the Manitoba Moose at Panther Arena.

