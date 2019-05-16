Teoscar Hernandez Optioned to the Bisons
May 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
e Toronto Blue Jays today announced that OF Teoscar Hernandez has been optioned to the Buffalo Bisons. INF Richard Urena has been recalled to take his place on the active roster.
Hernandez played 39 games this season with the Blue Jays. e outfielder had a .189 average with seven extra-base hits and 15 RBI. e Cotui, Dominican Republic native appeared in four games with Buffalo last season going 5-18 (.278) with a double and two home runs before his promotion on April 13th.
Urena, who already has two stints with Toronto this season, has a .313 average with three doubles in 11 games in the big leagues. e infielder has a .291 average in 15 games with the Herd, including 14 RBI.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from May 16, 2019
- Teoscar Hernandez Optioned to the Bisons - Buffalo Bisons
- Indy's Five-Game Win Streak Snapped by RailRiders - Indianapolis Indians
- Railriders Hold off Indians - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Notes: Louisville Bats (17-22) at Syracuse Mets (22-16) - Louisville Bats
- Travis Leads PawSox to Comeback Victory - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Toledo's Bats Come up Short, Harold Castro Extends Hit Streak - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Gwinnett (6:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Broadway Fireworks on Saturday - Pawtucket Red Sox
- Tribe Ladies Give Back - Indianapolis Indians
- RailRiders Schedule Adjusted - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Host First Xolos De Gwinnett Night, Ronald Acuna Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway - Gwinnett Stripers
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (20-16) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (18-16) - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Teoscar Hernandez Optioned to the Bisons
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Gwinnett (6:05 p.m.)
- Bisons Let Stripers Go Yard Five Times in 6-2 Loss
- 'Buffalo Wings Baseball' Returns with New Design Paying Tribute to 'The Flat'
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Gwinnett (6:05 p.m.)