Teoscar Hernandez Optioned to the Bisons

May 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





e Toronto Blue Jays today announced that OF Teoscar Hernandez has been optioned to the Buffalo Bisons. INF Richard Urena has been recalled to take his place on the active roster.

Hernandez played 39 games this season with the Blue Jays. e outfielder had a .189 average with seven extra-base hits and 15 RBI. e Cotui, Dominican Republic native appeared in four games with Buffalo last season going 5-18 (.278) with a double and two home runs before his promotion on April 13th.

Urena, who already has two stints with Toronto this season, has a .313 average with three doubles in 11 games in the big leagues. e infielder has a .291 average in 15 games with the Herd, including 14 RBI.

