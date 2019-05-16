SWB Game Notes

RANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (18-16) @ INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (20-16)

RHP Drew Hutchison (2-2, 6.75) vs. RHP Dario Agrazal (3-1, 2.51)

| Game No. 35 | Victory Field | Indianapolis, IN | May 16, 2019 | First Pitch 11:05 a.m. |

INDIANAPOLIS, IN -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Indianapolis Indians traded blows early in Wednesday's game, but the Indians got the last laugh with a go-ahead run in the bottom of the 5th inning to take the lead for good in a 6-5 win.

The RailRiders got on the board in the 1st inning without the benefit of a hit, spotting David Hale a 1-0 lead. The right-hander lasted three innings on a beautiful morning for baseball at Victory Field.

Ultimately, the RailRiders connected for a Brad Miller home run in the 4th inning to cut into the deficit, 5-4. An inning later, newcomer Breyvic Valera launched a homer onto the berm in right field in the 5th inning to tie the game 5-5. The bottom of the 5th inning featured a go-ahead RBI single from Jose Osuna, who drove in Kevin Kramer. The Indians second baseman finished 3-for-4 and that was the third of the three runs he scored in the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre received positive offensive performances from Tyler Wade, who went 2-for-5 with a run-scoring triple. He also scored a run and stole his first bag of the seaon with the RailRiders. Wade was drive home by Ryan Lavarnway, which was one of his two RBI in the game.

WHO YOU TAUCH-IN' 'BOUT? The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders received OF Michael Tauchman on option Monday when OF Aaron Hicks was activated in the big leagues. Per Meredith Marakovits (YES Network), Tauchman was optioned to New York to be the 26th man for Wednesday's doubleheader vs. Baltimore. Tauchman had just driven to Indianapolis to join SWB, and went to introduce himself to Manager Jay Bell. Bell then told him he had a flight in 3 hours to NYC. Tauchman said Tyler Wade offered to drive his car to Toledo where he will meet team following Wednesday's doubleheader. The 28-year old batted ninth in Game 1 Wednesday and finished 1-for-3 with an RBI.

GETTING READY FOR THE FIRST TURN: Thursday marks Game No. 35 in the 2019 season, one quarter of the way through the 140-game slate. The RailRiders are looking to snap a mini 2-game skid with a win and avoid a sweep at the hands of the Indians, and they are also looking to improve their 18-16 record. A year ago, the RailRiders made it all the way to Game 5 of the Governor's Cup, falling just short of a championship against the Durham Bulls. All of this came to be for the 2018 RailRiders despite a 16-19 record out of the gate. As the RailRiders aim for a 19th win of the season Thursday morning, they would try and match the 2017 RailRiders at 19-16 through 35 games.

WHERE DID KATOH GO: INF Gosuke Katoh entered the game May 4 against the Mets with a four-game hitting streak that was snapped with an 0-for-4. Following that game against the Indianapolis Indians he was batting .368 on the season, good for 3rd in the International League. Thanks to his team-best 7th HR earlier in the series against Syracuse and ability to walk, he also entered the weekend 3rd in slugging (.697) and the 3rd best OPS in the league at 1.132 -- just a smattering of points behind Louisville's Josh Van Meter for the league lead (1.167). Since then, Katoh has recorded a hit in just one of his next seven games- a 2-for-22 stretch- and the only two hits have been bunt singles. His slash line on the season has gone from .368/.435/.697 to .306/.370/.561.

TRUCKING AT THE TOP: INF Mike Ford had never batted leadoff in his career, but has now done so four times in the last 10G for the RailRiders. In those four games he hasn't amassed many hits (2 HR of the bunch), but has reached base safely to begin the game all four times with a HR and 3 BB. In 17G this season, Ford has had an OBP of .429 which is tops on the team among players who have played +10G (Kyle Higashioka, .404 OBP).

