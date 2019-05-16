Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Gwinnett (6:05 p.m.)

May 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





y 16, 2019 | 6:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 37| Home Game # 17

BUFFALO BISONS (14-21, T-4, -6.5 North) vs. GWINNETT STRIPERS (23-16, 2nd, -0.5 South)

LHP Shawn Morimando (1-2, 9.00) vs. RHP Bryse Wilson (1-3, 5.74)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons and Gwinnett Stripers will play the final game of their three-game series at Sahlen Field and final game against each other in the 2019 regular season. After the conclusion of the series with Gwinnett on Thursday, the Bisons will continue their homestand against the Louisville Bats before having a scheduled off-day on Monday.

Last Game: BUF 2, GWN 6

The Bisons gave up eight total hits in the loss, seven of which were extra base hits and five of those left the ballpark. RHP Jacob Waguespack took the loss despite going seven innings, a season high for a Bisons starting pitcher. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Cavan Biggio each had an RBI double in the fourth inning to drive in the only Buffalo runs in the game.

Gwinnett (2-3)

The Bisons and Gwinnett Stripers will conclude their regular season series tonight at Sahlen Field. Last week the Herd took two out of three from the Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Buffalo is 15-23 all-time at home against Gwinnett, with the two teams splitting a four-game series in Downtown Buffalo last year.

Tonight's Starter

Shawn Morimando makes his seventh start of the season tonight. The southpaw is coming his best start of the 2019 campaign. Morimando tossed a season-high six innings while fanning seven batters and earning the win 5/9 at Coolray Field against the Stripers.

Cavan Biggio

Cavan Biggio collected his fourth double of the season going 1-4 on Wednesday. With the base hit, Biggio has now reached base via walk or hit in 32 of his 35 games played (91% of games). The Notre Dame product has at least one hit in seven of the twelve games in the month of y after being hitless in just five games in the month of April (23 games).

Anthony Alford

Anthony Alford went 1-4 with a run scored in the loss on Wednesday. Alford now has collected a base hit in four straight games, good for a .313 AVG (5-16). Despite a slow start to the season, the outfielder has bounced back in the month of y. He has base hits in eight of the twelve games.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (17-25) split the two-game set in San Francisco dropping the second game 4-3. Recently acquired Edwin Jackson went 5.0 innings in the no-decision. Jackson now holds the MLB record for the most teams played for as the Blue Jays became the 14th ballclub he has pitched with. He previously held the record with Octavio Dotel. The Jays continue their roadtrip as they head to the south side of Chicago for a four-game series against the White Sox. Former Bison rcus Stroman is slated to face Dylan Covey at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m.

