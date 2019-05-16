Toledo's Bats Come up Short, Harold Castro Extends Hit Streak

LEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens were shutout for the third time this year in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Norfolk Tides at Fifth Third Field.

Toledo's Matt Hall (2-2, 6.82 ERA) went five innings in the loss, surrendering eight hits and four earned runs, while striking out five on 97 pitches.

Daz Cameron, Victor Reyes, Pete Kozma and Harold Castro each registered a hit to tie a season-low.

Castro, who was optioned from the Detroit Tigers on Monday, extended his hitting streak to 14 games which is the highest across the entire International League.

When trailing their opponents after the eighth inning this season, the Mud Hens are now 1-20.

The first scoring chance for Toledo came with the bases loaded and one out in the third inning.

With a walk to Bobby Wilson and back-to-back singles by Kozma and Cameron, Norfolk starter Keegan Akin got out of the jam when Reyes grounded into a double play.

Akin and Hall would both record five strikeouts at the end of the fourth.

Hall, the 2015 Detroit Tigers fifth-round draft pick, allowed his first earned run of the game to Christopher Bostick on an RBI double that scored Jesús Sucre.

Throwing out D.J. Stewart at second ended the top half of the fifth inning but not until Stewart brought home two for the 4-0 lead.

Hall has given up four or more runs in five starts this season. He'd be relieved for Jose Manuel Fernandez after loading the bases with no outs in the sixth.

Fernandez has appeared in two games, including Thursday, since the Tigers optioned him back to Toledo on May 9.

The Dominican Republic native struck out two of the six batters faced, improving his already second-best earned run average (2.38) among all Mud Hens pitchers this year.

Norfolk went to the bullpen in the seventh with Akin (2-1, 3.60 ERA) throwing 85 pitches and striking out nine for the win.

With Sean Gilmartin getting his nine appearance in relief, Toledo had runners at first and second with two outs in the seventh but couldn't produce a run. Bobby Wilson would line to third base to close out the potential offensive breakthrough.

Sandy Baez worked the eighth inning for the Mud Hens without rendering an earned run for the third straight game.

The Tides concluded the sweep by drawing a two-run home run to right field off Jose Cisnero in the ninth. They lead 5-2 in the season series against Toledo.

What's Next:

Drew VerHagen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is probable to start in the first of a doubleheader Friday against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at home.

Opening pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. (EST).

Live coverage is available on MiLB.TV, Buckeye Cable Sports Network and Fox Sports 1230 WCWA-AM. "Round the Bases" with Jim Weber and Matt Melzak begins at 5:30 p.m. (EST).

#RoadToDetroit Report (rankings according to MLB.com 2019 Prospect Watch):

5. OF Daz Cameron: 1-for-4

6. RHP Beau Burrows : DNP (IL)

7. IF Willi Castro: 0-for-4

11. RHP Kyle Funkhouser : DNP (IL)

13. C Jake Rogers : 0-for-2, BB

17. OF Jacob Robson : DNP

21. OF Danny Woodrow: DNP

24. RHP John Schreiber : DNP

25. RHP Zac Houston: DNP

27: RHP Sandy Baez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

28. LHP Matt Hall: 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

29. IF/OF Dustin Peterson: 0-for-4

Hens Notes:

- It was announced Thursday that the Tigers optioned Jeimer Candelario down to Toledo with Dawel Lugo being the corresponding move

- Candelario, 25, the New York City native, was batting .192 with two home runs and nine RBIs over 146 at-bats this season with Detroit.

- Before Lugo earned the promotion up to the majors, Lugo left having led the team in multi-hit games with 14.

- The Tigers also transferred Ryan Carpenter back to the Mud Hens. With Detroit, the nine-year veteran went 0-2 over nine innings pitched, allowing 13 earned runs and 17 hits.

- During his hit streak, Castro has gone 21-for-55 with four doubles, four home runs and 21 RBIs.

