Knights Complete Sweep with Extra-Inning Win
May 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Charlotte Knights completed a three-game sweep of the Red Wings with a walk-off, extra-inning, 3-2 victory Thursday night in Uptown Charlotte.
After the Wings (14-22) failed to score in the 10th inning, Charlotte's Seby Zavala singled home Adam Engel with one out to send the Knights to the sweep.
Rochester's chances to score in the 10th were hurt when Jordany Valdespin tried to advance to third with no outs on a groundball to the left side but was tagged out by shortstop and Rochester native Danny Mendick.
The Wings grabbed the lead in the second inning. Brent Rooker led off the frame with a double and was knocked home a batter later on a Luke Raley two-bagger. Raley would come around to score on a Randy Cesar RBI groundout to make it 2-0 Rochester.
The Red Wings offense would collect just six singles the rest of the way, while striking out 17 times.
Charlotte tied the game in the sixth inning on a two-run single from Matt Skole.
Kohl Stewart went 5.2 innings allowing two runs on six hits and four walks.
The Wings IL South road trip moves to Durham Friday night for a weekend set with the Bulls. Lefty Devin Smeltzer - who has yet to allow an earned run over his first two Triple-A outings - gets the ball for Rochester.
WINGS THINGS: Drew Maggi - who celebrated his 30th birthday Thursday - extended his on-base streak to 21 games. Maggi went 3-for-3 with a walk and went 9-for-11 in the series...Jordany Valdespin's 10-game hitting streak was snapped with an 0-for-4.
