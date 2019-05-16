IronPigs snap eight-game losing streak
May 16, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - Nick Pivetta (3-1) dazzled on Thursday night in the series finale as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-17) won 7-5 against the Durham Bulls (23-16).
The IronPigs scored five runs against Oliver Drake (1-2) in the top of the second inning that helped set the tone for the rest of the game. Damek Tomscha hit two-run double that was followed by an RBI double by Gift Ngoepe and an RBI single by Ali Castillo. Drake lasted just one inning before being pulled for Ricardo Pinto.
Nathan Lukes homered off Pivetta in the bottom of the third inning to cut the IronPigs lead to 5-1. That would be the only run Pivetta allowed as he proceeded to strike out 11 batters over seven innings.
Malquin Canelo laid down a sacrifice bunt in the top of the seventh inning to drive in a run for the IronPigs. Deivy Grullon gave the Pigs a 7-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning as he hit an RBI double.
Luke Leftwich gave up two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Josh Martin recorded just one out and allowed two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning before being pulled for Yacksel Rios. Rios earned his second save of the season by recording the final two outs of the game.
Lehigh Valley continues their road trip on Friday night as they will play the Charlotte Knights. First pitch is scheduled for 7:04 p.m.
The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park.
The 2019 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
