Tendeck Blanks Thunder, 3-0

January 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Rapid City Rush goaltender David Tendeck prepares to stop Dean Stewart of the Wichita Thunder

(Wichita Thunder) Rapid City Rush goaltender David Tendeck prepares to stop Dean Stewart of the Wichita Thunder(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Rapid City broke open a tight game with two third-period goals to grab a 3-0 win over Wichita on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

David Tendeck earned his first professional shutout, stopping 27 shots and 14 of those that came in the second frame.

The Rush jumped out to a 1-0 lead at 11:51 of the first as Charlie Curti sent a seeing-eye shot along the ice that got through Evan Weninger.

Wichita controlled much of the second, but failed to solve Tendeck. At one point, the Thunder were outshooting the Rush by a 9-0 margin and finished with 14 shots on the rookie netminder. Wichita also had all three of its power plays in the second only to come away empty.

In the third, Cedric Montminy increased the lead to 2-0 as he caught a feed down the slot and beat Weninger. Tyler Coulter tacked on his sixth of the year less than a minute later to finish the scoring at 3-0.

Wichita's winning streak was snapped at three. The Thunder held the Rush off the scoresheet on the power play and have killed off five in a row.

The Thunder remains at home tomorrow night to host Rapid City starting Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. To learn more, contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.