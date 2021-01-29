Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Solar Bears, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits put their nine-game point streak on the line and begin three games in as many days at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville will dance with the Orlando Solar Bears for the first time this season. The Solar Bears are the ECHL affiliate for the National Hockey League's defending Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning and American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-3-3-2) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (6-6-1-0)

January 29, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #14 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Kyle Lekun (32)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

ECHL STANDINGS

Broadcast Information:

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits concluded a five-point weekend after beating the Jacksonville Icemen, 4-1, on Jan. 17 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville posted a field goal in the second period with goals from Anthony Rinaldi, Luc Brown and Greg Meireles. Max Zimmer added an empty net tally at 17:09 of the third period before Icemen's Nick Saracino broke the shutout bid 29 seconds later. On Wednesday, the Solar Bears were held off the scoreboard in a 3-0 shutout loss against the Florida Everblades. The shutout loss marked Orlando's second blanking this season, with both coming against the Everblades.

POINT STREAK PUSHING FRANCHISE HIGHS:

Greenville's current nine-game point streak quickly nears franchise record marks. Tonight, the Swamp Rabbits can tie the franchise's longest point streak since its relocation from Johnstown, Pennsylvania in 2010. In both 2010 and 2014, the Road Warriors produced a 10-game point streak respectively from November 24-December 11, 2010 and November 29-December 26, 2014. Including the franchise's days prior to relocation, the longest point streak in franchise history is 12 games set during the 1993-94 season. The Johnstown Chiefs did not lose a game in regulation from December 12, 1993-January 1, 1994 to reign in a (10-0-1-1) record. The longest point streak in Greenville pro hockey history is 11, set by the 1999-00 Greenville Grrrowl.

HOT ONES:

Swamp Rabbits forwards Greg Meireles and Max Zimmer enter tonight's game on a seven-game point streak, tied for longest active streak in the ECHL. The longest point streak by an ECHL player all season long is eight, produced by Allen's Tyler Sheehy from December 18, 2020-January 6, 2021. Meireles enters tonight with an assist in each of his last seven games and three goals in his last four. In seven games, Zimmer has produced five goals and three helpers.

THE BLUE LINE'S BEST

Tonight's game features a showdown of the ECHL's top two point producers from the blueline. Swamp Rabbits defender Samuel Jardine leads all league defenseman in points (13) and assists (12). Trailing Jardine is Orlando defenseman Mark Auk with 11 points, all assists, in 11 games this season. Auk recorded five helpers in five games with Rapid City before adding six assists across six games with the Solar Bears. On Wednesday night, Auk's seven-game point streak came to an end in his team's 3-0 loss to Florida. Auk enters tonight second in the ECHL in power play assists (5).

TID BITS AND BEAR BITS:

The Solar Bears are 3-0-0-0 when scoring first this season...Greenville's power play is 1-for-23 (4.3%) on home ice, while 7-for-28 (25.0%) away from Bon Secours Wellness Arena...Orlando's power play is 1-for-27 (3.7%) on the road this season, while 6-for-26 (23.1%) on home ice...The Bears have allowed the second most shorthanded goals by any ECHL team this season with four yielded in 13 games...Greenville has out scored opponents 20-12 in the second period, and has been out scored 18-10 in the third period...Orlando has been out scored 19-11 in the second period...Eight of Greenville's 13 games have been tied after 40 minutes...The Solar Bears have not been tied after 40 minutes in a single game this season.

