Coughler lifts Solar Bears to 4-3 OT win over Swamp Rabbits
January 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Jake Coughler enjoyed a three-point night (2g-1a) and scored the eventual game-winner as the Orlando Solar Bears (7-6-1-0) came away with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-3-4-2) on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Chris LeBlanc opened the scoring with his 100th career point with Orlando (38g-62a) when he beat Ryan Bednard with a wraparound goal at 7:40 of the first period for his fourth of the season.
After Brendan Connolly scored midway through the first to tie the game at 1-1, Coughler bagged his first of the night at 2:48 of the third period with a snap shot from the left circle for his third of the season.
The Swamp Rabbits scored twice in a 2:01 span midway through the frame with goals from Anthony Rinaldi and Connolly to take a 3-2 edge, but Scott Conway netted his first of the season at 17:54 (with Coughler assisting) to send Orlando into the dressing room tied at 3-3.
Regulation ended with the score still tied, as Greenville secured a point for a league-leading 10th consecutive game, but Coughler redirected a shot from Tristin Langan through the pads of Bednard and over the goal line to secure the win for the Solar Bears.
Michael Lackey earned his second win of the season with a 34-for-37 effort; Bednard took the loss going 31-for-35.
NOTABLES:
LeBlanc becomes just the fifth player in ECHL Solar Bears history to reach the century mark for points with his first-period tally; his goal tonight also tied him with Brett Findlay for third on the franchise goal-scoring list
Orlando is now 4-0-0-0 when scoring first; tonight's game marked the first time this season that the Solar Bears were tied after the second period
Coughler's three points tied the club's individual season-high, matching Tad Kozun (3a, Jan. 15 at Jacksonville)
Conway finished the night with two points (1g-1a)
The Solar Bears improved to 3-1 this season in the overtime period
THREE STARS:
1) Jake Coughler - ORL
2) Brendan Connolly - GVL
3) Ben Finkelstein - GVL
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 3 p.m. for a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday.
