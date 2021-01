ECHL Transactions - January 29

January 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 29, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wheeling:

Dane Birks, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Matt Register, D activated from reserve

Add Jesse Mychan, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Carroll, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add J.C. Campagna, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Stefanos Lekkas, G added to training camp roster

Add Louis-Philippe Guindon, G added to training camp roster

Add Blake Siebenaler, D added to training camp roster

Add Marcus McIvor, D added to training camp roster

Add Matt Murphy, D added to training camp roster

Add Olivier Galipeau, D added to training camp roster

Add Nick Boka, D added to training camp roster

Add Randy Gazzola, D added to training camp roster

Add Mathieu Brodeur, D added to training camp roster

Add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Petruzzelli, F added to training camp roster

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F added to training camp roster

Add A.J. Jenks, F added to training camp roster

Add Matt Boudens, F added to training camp roster

Add Stephen Harper, F added to training camp roster

Add Marco Roy, F added to training camp roster

Add Nolan LaPorte, F added to training camp roster

Add Justin Vaive, F added to training camp roster

Add Zach Pochiro, F added to training camp roster

Add Brandon Hawkins, F added to training camp roster

Add Jackson Leef, F added to training camp roster

Add Anthony Nellis, F added to training camp roster

Add Austin McIlmurray, F added to training camp roster

Add Johnny Coughlin, D added to training camp roster

Add Travis Howe, F added to training camp roster

Delete Brett McKenzie, F suspended by team

Greenville:

Add Jake Massie, D assigned from Syracuse by Florida (NHL)

Add Patrick Bajkov, F assigned from Syracuse by Florida (NHL)

Add Garrett Thompson, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Joey Haddad, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Benjamin Finkelstein, D activated from reserve

Delete Jake Massie, D placed on reserve

Delete Bryan Moore, F placed on reserve

Delete Curtis Leonard, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Delete Chase Harrison, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Andrew Peski, D recalled by Providence

Kansas City:

Add Corbin Baldwin, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Brandon Fehd, D signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Alex Lepkowski, D activated from Injured Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Dane Birks, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Wichita:

Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Patrik Parkkonen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve

Delete Chantz Petruic, F placed on reserve

Delete Frankie Melton, F placed on reserve

