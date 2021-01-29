Growlers Bring Academy to Labrador

St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, the ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce that the club will bring Growlers Academy programming to Labrador as part of the team's effort to support minor hockey initiatives across the province.

Growlers Academy will host a three-day clinic in Labrador City and Wabush in partnership with the Labrador West Minor Hockey Association from February 19th to the 21st. This Growlers Academy Clinic will focus on working with the Under-9, Under-11, and Under-13 age groups as well as coaching and parent/guardian sessions.

"Growlers Academy was launched as a province-wide initiative so we are very excited that our first clinic outside the metro area will be in Labrador," said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment, "We are invested in creating unforgettable hockey experiences for our young players, parents, and coaches."

Growlers Assistant Coach Darryl Williams, Video Coach Paul Dagg, Senior Vice President Trevor Murphy, and Communications Manager Ken O'Leary will lead the on-ice and off-ice instruction for the Academy's Labrador Clinic.

Limited spaces are available and registration for these programs is now underway, visit nlgrowlers.com/academy for more information.

