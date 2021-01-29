Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah

Allen Americans defenseman Les Lancaster and forward Josh Lammon

AMERICANS GAME DAY @ UTAH GRIZZLIES

ALLEN:

HOME: 4-1-0-0

AWAY: 6-2-0-0

OVERALL: 10-3-0-0

Last 10: 8-2-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Jesse Mychan, 7

Assists: Tyler Sheehy, 10

Points: Corey Mackin, 13

+/-: Matt Register, +8

PIM: Zane Franklin, 35

UTAH GRIZZLIES:

HOME: 4-1-1-0

AWAY: 2-2-2-1

OVERALL: 6-3-3-1

Last 10: 4-2-3-1

UTAH GRIZZLIES TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Charlie Gerard, 5

Assists: Diego Cuglietta, 8

Points: Pat Cannone, 11

+/-: Matt Abt, +5

PIM: Tiegan Zahn, 22

Allen Americans (10-3-0-0; 20 pts) at Utah Grizzlies (6-3-3-1; 16 pts)

The Allen Americans and Utah Grizzlies meet tonight for the first time this season. The Americans have won four straight road games and lead the Western Conference with 20 points. Allen and Utah will play three times this weekend. Watch the action on FloSports Hockey and listen on Americans 24/7.

Last Game @ Tulsa 1/24/21:

Jake Paterson made his return to the net for the Americans stopping all 24 shots he faced in a 5-0 Allen win. Spencer Asuchak netted his first goal of the season. Corey Mackin and Samuel Laberge each had two assists in the game for Allen. The Americans had a season-high 42 shots on goal.

Worth Noting:

Jake Paterson finished runner up for the ECHL Goalie of the Week Award this week. Paterson was sharp in his 5-0 win over the Tulsa Oilers last Sunday. This is his third time with the Americans. The former Detroit Red Wings draft pick played in 14 games in 17-18, and 28 games last year.

About Allen:

The Allen Americans have not played at home since New Year's Eve. The team will play 10 straight road games before returning home next week against Wichita. This is the longest stretch of road games in team history. The Americans are 6-1-0 on the current 10-game road trip.

About Utah:

The Utah Grizzlies have lost just one time in regulation at home this season. The Grizzlies are 4-2-3-1 in their last 10 games. Utah like Allen has recently had several players promoted to the American Hockey League. Goaltender Kevin Carr was signed this week to a contract. The former Tulsa Oilers netminder played last season in England.

Final Thoughts:

Tyler Sheehy was recalled by the Americans NHL affiliate the Minnesota Wild this week. He was assigned to the Iowa Wild (AHL).

Alex Lavoie was suspended by the Americans this week. The former 2013-2014 CHL Rookie of the Year has signed to play in Sweden.

Corey Mackin is the team's active leader in points with 13. Joseph Garreffa (San Jose Barracuda) also has 13 points (6 goals and 7 assists).

