Oilers Late Push Falls Just Short of Win

TULSA, OK- Despite outshooting Kansas City 30-17, Tulsa falls just short of Kansas City, losing 3-2 at the BOK Center on Thursday.

Kansas City opened the scoring early with Brodie Reid tapping in a tic-tac-toe feed from Marcus Crawford at the 3:19 mark. 4:31 later, Kansas City extended its lead to 2-0, with Crawford finding a goal of his own thanks to a blast from the left point. Justin Taylor answered with his first goal as an Oiler, tipping a pass from Matt Lane past Matt Greenfield, bringing the Oilers within one.

Bordson scored the only goal of the middle period, his third of the season, at the 15:29 mark. It was the Mavericks third shot of the period; a late tip that found it's way past Roman Durny, bringing the game to 3-1 in the Mavericks favor.

The Oilers pulled within one with just under five minutes remaining. Garret Cockerill ripped a blast from the left point on the power play, closing the scoreline out at 3-2.

The Oilers are back in action tomorrow night at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m. for Tulsa-918 Night. The Oilers will be wearing Tulsa flag inspired jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game in the Riverspirit Lounge. Tulsa closes out the week with an away game at Cable Dahmer arena on Saturday.

