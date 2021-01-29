Americans Open the Weekend in Snowy Utah with 5-2 Win
January 29, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
West Valley, City Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, defeated the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night by a score of 5-2 at the Maverik Center.
Corey Mackin was the hero with two goals on Friday night, his sixth and seventh of the season. Mackin now leads the team in scoring with 15 points.
"Jumping out to a 2-0 first period lead was a big key to our win," said forward Corey Mackin. "We got another solid night between the pipes from Jake Paterson who is on fire right now."
Paterson was outstanding for a second game in a row stopping 24 of 26 shots he faced, and with the win he improved to 2-0 on the season.
Turner Ottenbreit returned to his old stomping ground and scored his second of the season.
Colby McAuley had a two-point night for Allen with a goal and an assist. This was his second game with the Americans since signing as a free agent last week.
The same two clubs go at it for round two on Saturday night. The puck drops at 8:10 pm CST.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans celebrate a Cory Mackin goal
(Tim Broussard)
